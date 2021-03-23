What channel is Scotland v Austria World Cup qualifier match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Scotland will hope to get their 2022 World Cup qualification campaign off to the perfect start when they face Austria in Group F on Thursday, but would likely settle for a point.

The Scots qualified for this summer’s European Championships last autumn but are winless in their last three games, having scored just once in 354 minutes of football.

Thursday sees them come up against an Austrian side that is gunning for a place at the 2022 World Cup and is unbeaten in six games – a run that includes home and away victories over Northern Ireland.

These nations last met in an international friendly back in 2007, when Garry O’Connor scored a 59th-minute winner in a 1-0 result for the Scots.

Even a draw from this encounter would be a welcome result for boss Steve Clarke, as he seeks to instil some resilience in his squad ahead of the Euros this summer.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v Austria on TV and online.

When is Scotland v Austria on TV?

Scotland v Austria will take place on Thursday 25th March 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Scotland v Austria will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous World Cup qualifiers taking place during this international break including Israel v Scotland, which kicks off at 7:45pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Scotland v Austria on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm.

How to live stream Scotland v Austria online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Scotland v Austria team news

Scotland: Former England U20 striker Che Adams gets a call-up to the Scotland squad and could start here, while Hibs forward Kevin Nisbet could earn a debut.

Defender Jack Hendry is back in the squad after a two-year absence, and there is a return for both Grant Hanley and John Fleck. Defender Liam Cooper misses the international break with an injury.

Austria: A revised squad was issued by Austria in the week, after confirmation that their Germany-based players would be available for the game.

Julian Baumgartlinger is out with a knee injury, but David Alaba and Marcel Sabitzer are available.

Scotland v Austria odds

Our prediction: Scotland v Austria

Scotland will hope to rattle Austria here and could well pack a punch with the inclusion of Adams, while the visitors will have to restructure without their star player, Baumgartlinger.

That isn’t to say Austria will sit back here. They will be favourites heading into the tie and will look to attack from the off. If Scotland can withstand early pressure then this game could be tight.

A draw would suit boss Clarke, so don’t be surprised if the hosts dig in the longer this game goes on. Whether they can keep Austria at bay and still pose an attacking threat themselves remains to be seen.

Our prediction: Scotland 0-0 Austria (15/2 at bet365)

