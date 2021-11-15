What channel is San Marino v England World Cup qualifier on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

England wrap up their World Cup qualifiers on TV this evening with a trip to face San Marino on the continent.

The Three Lions need just one point from this encounter to formally book their place at Qatar 2022, but they will hope to go out with a bang.

Harry Kane rediscovered form with a hat-trick against Albania on Friday. Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson both came to the fore with goals too to cap off a 5-0 victory as the experienced contingent led by example.

Expect a number of fringe players and rising stars such as Emile Smith Rowe to be given a chance to dazzle, albeit against far inferior opponents.

San Marino have scored just once in their nine matches so far, and that came against Andorra. They have conceded 36 goals in that time and have lost all nine games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch San Marino v England on TV and online.

When is San Marino v England on TV?

San Marino v England will take place on Monday 15th November 2021.

What time is kick-off?

San Marino v England will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is San Marino v England on?

The game will be shown on ITV from 7pm.

ITV boasts the rights to all of England’s World Cup qualifier games, but not every England match across all competitions.

How to live stream San Marino v England online

You can tune in to watch the game on ITV Hub via a range of devices, from mobiles and tablets to laptops and desktop computers.

San Marino v England team news

San Marino predicted XI: Benedettini; Battistini, Fabri, Rossi, Grandoni; Zafferani, E. Golinucci, Lunadei, Ceccaroli; Nanni, Hirsch

England predicted XI: Ramsdale; Maguire, Coady, Mings; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Bellingham, Chilwell; Saka, Abraham, Smith Rowe

San Marino v England odds

Our prediction: San Marino v England

It’s rare you’ll ever get odds of 5/1 on a 6-0 victory and 40/1 on a 1-0 victory in the same match, but here we are.

England know what they need to do, and they’ll do it. No mistakes. The strong line-up fielded against Albania showed Southgate’s determination to set up a tap-in final match.

Smith Rowe, Tammy Abraham, Jude Bellingham and more will be desperate for a start to catch the eye of the nation as the World Cup year approaches.

Our prediction: San Marino 0-5 England (5/1 at bet365).

