The end product is a mesmerising, eight-episode, fly-on-the-wall docuseries called All or Nothing. It’s their latest in a documentary franchise that has also followed NFL teams and the New Zealand All Blacks.

Amazon couldn’t have timed it better. City enjoyed an almost perfect season, smashing points, goals and win records and (spoiler alert) won the league. They made it look easy, but this incredibly candid footage proves it wasn’t.

“Pre-season we got called into a meeting,” explained Kompany at the documentary’s premiere.

More like this

“They [the club] were very cautious of how it was going to happen. The team were right behind it from that moment onwards,” Kompany explains that the camera crew were immediately everywhere, from training and team-meetings, to cramped away dressing rooms and even the player’s houses.

Manchester City lift the Premier League trophy in May 2018 (Getty)

Amazingly, City claim they didn’t have editorial control of the final cut. A seal of authenticity for the show, if ever there was. Only potentially slanderous scenes, or footage containing commercially sensitive information, was censored.

An example of the latter is a high-level meeting between the club’s CEO, Director of Football and Chairman, Khaldoon Al Mubarak (the direct link to City’s billionaire owner Sheikh Mansour). Here, the trio discuss January transfer targets, but names on the Powerpoint are blurred, suggesting not all were signed.

Manchester music royalty Joy Division, New Order and Oasis proudly soundtrack stunning drone footage of Manchester that bookends Pep’s manic team talks. While Ben Kinsley’s narration makes some sections of the series genuinely moving.

It’s in the dressing rooms and on the training pitches where All or Nothing truly comes to life. To be privy to Pep Guardiola’s methods, philosophies, and manner is the real golden ticket.

“We are tired? F*ck you!” he screams at his weary playing staff during the business end of the season. He swears with impressive diction – good to know some English football traditions are still alive and well.

Matt Ketchell is Digital Editor at MOTDmag.com

This week Match of the Day magazine’s podcast features exclusive interviews with John Stones and Fernandinho. You can listen HERE

Advertisement