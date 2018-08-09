Like previous seasons of All or Nothing – including the recent New Zealand All Blacks edition – it will give sports fans a behind-the-scenes insight into the workings of the team, including dressing room team talks from Pep Guardiola at various stages throughout the season.

The series will be narrated by Sir Ben Kingsley, and will be available to watch via Amazon's Prime Video streaming service – so if you're interested, you'll need to be a Prime member or start a free trial to watch.

Find out everything you need to know about All or Nothing: Manchester City below.

When is All or Nothing: Manchester City released on Amazon Prime Video?

The eight-part documentary series is set to debut on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 17th August.

Is there a trailer?

Yes: it features a bunch of behind the scenes clips set to a brilliant Pep Guardiola team talk in the dressing room, in which he chastises the group for not playing with "the desire to win".

Perhaps this took place during the long spell when they were 10-plus points ahead of their nearest rivals in the league...

"Some of you play better when you're angry with me," he says, "so if you hate me, hate me guys! It's no problem at all." Check it out below.

How can I watch All or Nothing: Manchester City on Amazon?

The whole series will be available online via Amazon Prime Video, meaning anyone wanting to watch will have to be a Prime subscriber to watch. If you're not an Amazon subscriber already, you can get it with a 30-day free trial.

Like Amazon's other series including The Grand Tour, if you're a subscriber you'll be able to stream online or download to your phone or tablet.

From next year, Amazon will also have live Premier League football for the very first time, although Sky Sports and BT Sport still retain the lion's share of the TV rights.

What is going to happen in the Manchester City Amazon documentary?

Manchester City steamrolled the league, shrugging off competition from rivals Manchester United, losing only two matches along the way (to Liverpool and the aforementioned Man United). They remained unbeaten until January, too - so don't expect to see much in the way of drama in the first chunk of the series.

But outside of the league, not all went to plan. They were dumped out of the FA Cup in the 5th round by lowly Wigan, and dealt a hammering in the Champion's League by eventual finalists Liverpool, which kickstarted a three-match losing streak. If there's any real drama to be had, it will be as the series rolls into the final months of the season.

As for the general insights into the day-to-day lives of some of the highest paid athletes in the world, there should be enough here to keep viewers interested. A release from Amazon promises a look at the "world-leading training facilities at the City Football Academy, interviews with the manager, boardroom meetings and the week-on-week stories that unfold within the lives of the players".

All or Nothing: Manchester City is set to be released on Friday 17th August 2018