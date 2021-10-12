What channel is Republic of Ireland v Qatar on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Republic of Ireland will put their World Cup qualifiers campaign on hold as they face Qatar in a friendly clash this week.

Stephen Kenny’s men could probably use the respite from a miserable qualification campaign that has seen Ireland win just one of their six outings to date.

That sole win came against Azerbaijan at the weekend, after they held Ireland to a humiliating draw in September.

Ireland will now play Qatar for the second time this year, as the latter nation gears up to feature at the World Cup for the very first time next year as hosts.

Kenny’s side were held to a 1-1 draw when the teams met in Hungary as James McClean’s early strike was cancelled out.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Republic of Ireland v Qatar on TV and online.

When is Republic of Ireland v Qatar on TV?

Republic of Ireland v Qatar will take place on Tuesday 12th October 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Republic of Ireland v Qatar will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Republic of Ireland v Qatar on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7:40pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Republic of Ireland v Qatar online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Republic of Ireland v Qatar team news

Republic of Ireland predicted XI: Travers; Omobamidele, Duffy, Egan; Doherty, Arter, Hourihane, Stevens; Connolly, McGrath; Parrott

Qatar predicted XI: Y Hassan; Al-Rawi, Salman, Hassan; Miguel, Al Heidos, Boudiaf, Hatem, Al Brake; Afif, Ali

Republic of Ireland v Qatar odds

Our prediction: Republic of Ireland v Qatar

Progress. Irish fans are desperate for it, Kenny needs to display it, and did we all just see it?

Five or so weeks since a dire draw with Azerbaijan, Republic of Ireland struck back with a 3-0 win in the reverse fixture. Of course, the opposition are minnows, but Ireland still defeated what was in front of them.

That was Kenny’s first competitive win as Ireland manager and Ireland’s first competitive victory since a European qualifier against Gibraltar in June 2019. He should be demanding a warm-up victory to keep the fires burning here.

Our prediction: Republic of Ireland 1-0 Qatar (5/1 at bet365).

