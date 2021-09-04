What channel is Republic of Ireland v Azerbaijan World Cup qualifier on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Republic of Ireland were almost the stars of the World Cup qualifiers on TV so far during this break as a stunning late brace from the indomitable Cristiano Ronaldo snuffed out what would have been a sensational victory last week.

Ireland take on far more modest opposition in the shape of Azerbaijan, but they may not have Wednesday out of their system yet.

John Egan scored his first ever international goal to put Ireland in the driving seat until the 89th minute when Ronaldo equalised. He struck again in the 96th minute to break Irish hearts – and no doubt put a few smiles on Manchester United fans’ face.

Stephen Kenny knows that victory is essential here. Both teams in this one have now lost three out of three games and there’s already a six-point gap opened up between Ireland and minnows Luxembourg, who are one place above them.

Fans will take some spirit from the Portugal defeat, but ultimately, results are all that matter. Can Ireland kick on in the remainder of this break?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Republic of Ireland v Azerbaijan on TV and online.

When is Republic of Ireland v Azerbaijan on TV?

Republic of Ireland v Azerbaijan will take place on Saturday 4th September 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Republic of Ireland v Azerbaijan will kick off at 5pm.

What TV channel is Republic of Ireland v Azerbaijan on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 4:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Republic of Ireland v Azerbaijan online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Republic of Ireland v Azerbaijan team news

Republic of Ireland predicted XI: Bazunu; Omobamidele, Duffy, Egan; Coleman, Hendrick, Cullen, Doherty; Molumby, Connolly; Idah

Azerbaijan predicted XI: Mahammadaliyev; Huseynov, Haghverdi, Medvedev, Salahli, Bayramov; Ibrahim, Nuriev, Emreli, Mahmudov; Ozobic

Republic of Ireland v Azerbaijan odds

bet365 odds: Republic of Ireland (1/2) Draw (14/5) Azerbaijan (6/1).*

Our prediction: Republic of Ireland v Azerbaijan

This will be a closer-run game than many of an Irish persuasion would hope for.

Ireland are without a win in 14 games and regardless of the spirited display during the week against Portugal, they simply can’t manage to kill off teams around their own level or lower.

Kenny needs a win here, Ireland need a win here. Anything less and the embers of their World Cup qualifying campaign will be all-but extinguished before the halfway stage.

Our prediction: Republic of Ireland 1-0 Azerbaijan (4/1 at bet365).

