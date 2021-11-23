What channel is Rangers v Sparta Prague Europa League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Rangers’ European hopes hang in the balance ahead of their return to Europa League fixtures on TV this weekend.

The Gers are third in Group A, level on points with this week’s opponents Sparta Prague, and know that a victory would go a long way towards progression and defeat would all-but end their hopes.

New boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst wasn’t in the dug-out for his team’s shock 3-1 defeat to Hibernian in the Scottish League Cup semi-finals at the weekend.

The Dutchman will be determined to hit the ground running with a victory at an inevitably fired-up Ibrox on Thursday night as they ring in the new post-Steven Gerrard era.

Sparta Prague started their European campaign brightly with a victory over Rangers in the reverse fixture, but two expected defeats against Lyon have left them in the lurch.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v Sparta Prague on TV and online.

When is Rangers v Sparta Prague?

Rangers v Sparta Prague will take place on Thursday 25th November 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Rangers v Sparta Prague will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week, plus Mura v Tottenham in the Europa Conference League.

What TV channel is Rangers v Sparta Prague on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Rangers v Sparta Prague online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Rangers v Sparta Prague team news

Rangers predicted XI: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Barisic; Kamara, Lundstram, Davis; Aribo, Morelos, Roofe

Sparta Prague predicted XI: Nita; Vindheim, Panak, Hancko, Polidar; Pavelka, Sacek; Pesek, Hlozek, Haraslin; Minchev

Our prediction: Rangers v Sparta Prague

Rangers players must respond positively to a rough couple of weeks from their perspective.

It remains to be seen just how much of an impact Gerrard’s departure will have on their season, but clearly the Hibs result was not how the fans will have wanted their men to respond.

Ibrox will be rocking and the players must deliver a big performance to offer hope for the weeks ahead, but Sparta Prague are not to be taken lightly. Expect a cagey one.

Our prediction: Rangers 1-1 Sparta Prague (6/1 at bet365)

