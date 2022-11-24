The hosts produced a limp display in Sunday's tournament opener and slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Ecuador while two late Netherlands goals sunk the African side the following day.

Qatar and Senegal will both be searching for their first points of the 2022 World Cup when they meet on Friday afternoon.

The Qataris have been preparing for this tournament for a decade and are running out of time to make their mark on the pitch – particularly as it's the Dutch that await them in their final group game next week.

Even with Abdou Diallo and Cheikhou Kouyaté joining Sadio Mané on Senegal's injury list after being forced off against the Netherlands, the Lions of Teranga will be the favourites on Friday and know that a victory against Qatar should set up a winner takes all shoot-out against Ecuador for a place in the last 16.

Alou Cisse has shaped this team into tournament specialists during his tenure and the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations champions will be determined to show why many had been earmarking them to cause some World Cup upsets.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Qatar v Senegal on TV and online.

When is Qatar v Senegal?

Qatar v Senegal will take place on Friday 25th November 2022.

Qatar v Senegal kick-off time

Qatar v Senegal will kick off at 1pm.

What TV channel is Qatar v Senegal on?

Qatar v Senegal will be shown live on BBC One with live coverage from 12:45pm.

How to live stream Qatar v Senegal online

You can also live stream the Qatar v Senegal game online via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Qatar v Senegal radio

Every single match of the World Cup will be broadcast live on radio, including this one.

All 64 matches will be aired on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT, so you can choose which set of commentators and experts you'd like to guide you through the tournament.

Qatar v Senegal referee

The referee for Qatar v Senegal has been confirmed as Antonio Mateu Lahoz of Spain.

Qatar v Senegal team news

Qatar predicted line-up: Al Sheeb; Al Rawi, Khoukhi, Hassan; Miguel, Hatem, Boudiaf, Ahmed; Al Haydos; Afif, Ali

Senegal predicted line-up: Mendy; Sabaly, Koulibaly, Cisse, Jakobs; Sarr, Mendy, Gueye; Diatta, Dia, Sarr

Qatar v Senegal odds

bet365 odds: Qatar (5/1) Draw (11/4) Senegal (8/13)*

Qatar v Senegal prediction

Whether it was Qatar buckling under the pressure of a decade of preparation or just a reflection of their level, Felix Sanchez's team were really poor in their opener and will have to be far, far better to take anything from this game.

Senegal saw all their hard work undone by two late goals against the Dutch but we can expect them to be in the ascendancy when they take on the hosts on Friday.

They may be without the talismanic Mané but there is more than enough attacking quality in Aliou Cissé's squad to pull apart a defence that looked all at sea against Ecuador.

Our prediction: Qatar 0-2 Senegal (6/1 at bet365)

