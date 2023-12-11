Arsenal, who have won four of their five European outings this season while scoring 15 goals, come into the clash on the back of their disappointing 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

That loss, which was Arsenal's second in the league this campaign, has left the Gunners second and one point behind Liverpool at the top of the table.

PSV, meanwhile, have a perfect record in the Eredivisie after winning all 15 of their games so far. Peter Bosz's men have also impressed in the Champions League by losing just once, and they'll be over the moon to be entering the last 16.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch PSV v Arsenal on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is PSV v Arsenal?

PSV v Arsenal will take place on Tuesday 12th December 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

PSV v Arsenal kick-off time

PSV v Arsenal will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is PSV v Arsenal on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 5pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream PSV v Arsenal online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass or on discovery+ via Amazon Prime Video without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

PSV v Arsenal odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: PSV (29/20) Draw (5/2) Arsenal (7/4)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.