It is the latest instalment of the emerging rivalry between the two teams after PSG knocked out Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals two years ago following defeat in the final the season before.

Paris Saint-Germain welcome Bayern Munich to the Parc des Princes in the first leg of their blockbuster Champions League last-16 tie.

PSG could be without Kylian Mbappe due to a thigh injury – however, World Cup winner Lionel Messi should be fit to partner Neymar in attack.

The Ligue 1 winners have lost their last two games in all competitions and will need to up their game if they're to take an advantage into the second leg in Munich.

Bayern were also far from their best immediately after the World Cup as they drew three league games in a row but Julian Nagelsmann's team head to Paris on a winning streak, with the latest being a 3-0 rout of VfL Bochum at the weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch PSG v Bayern Munich on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is PSG v Bayern Munich?

PSG v Bayern Munich will take place on Tuesday 14th February 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

PSG v Bayern Munich kick-off time

PSG v Bayern Munich will kick off at 8pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is PSG v Bayern Munich on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream PSG v Bayern Munich online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

PSG v Bayern Munich odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: PSG (17/10) Draw (11/4) Bayern Munich (29/20)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

PSG v Bayern Munich prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full PSG v Bayern Munich predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.