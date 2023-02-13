The World Cup Golden Boot winner suffered a thigh strain in their 3-1 win over Montpellier in Ligue 1 earlier this month, but returned to training on Monday morning in a potential boost to PSG boss Christophe Galtier, who will be hoping his other superstars, Neymar and Lionel Messi, are fit to play.

Paris Saint-Germain are sweating on Kylian Mbappe's fitness for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with Bayern Munich.

PSG suffered a 1-0 defeat when the two teams last met at the Parc des Princes in 2021 and failed to progress beyond the last-16 stage in last season's competition.

Bayern also have injuries to deal with as Lucas Hernandez and Manuel Neuer are long-term absentees, but Sadio Mane is edging closer to being available having returned to training earlier this month following a leg injury that ruled the Senegal star out of the World Cup.

The Bundesliga big boys beat PSG in the 2020 Champions League final and have reached the last eight in each of the last three seasons.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for PSG v Bayern Munich.

When is PSG v Bayern Munich?

PSG v Bayern Munich will kick off at 8pm on Tuesday 14th February 2023.

PSG v Bayern Munich team news

PSG predicted line-up: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Ramos, Mendes; Pereira, Verratti, Ruiz; Neymar, Ekitike, Messi

Bayern Munich predicted line-up: Sommer; Cancelo, De Ligt, Upamecano, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Musiala, Muller, Sane; Chupo-Moting

PSG v Bayern Munich prediction

A meeting between two of the continent's powerhouses could prove a tight affair as neither will want to lose too much ground, but Bayern Munich have a good opportunity to head to the second leg in a decent position as PSG are in poor form and could be unable to call on Kylian Mbappe.

Christophe Galtier has admitted he is "worried" about the match and he will have to compromise the formation if Mbappe is unable to make a miracle recovery from injury.

Bayern have been excellent on the road all season - including winning all three group games away from home in the group stage - so the Bundesliga big boys are fancied to take an advantage back to the Allianz Arena.

Our prediction: PSG 1-2 Bayern Munich (9/1 at bet365)

PSG v Bayern Munich odds

PSG (17/10) Draw (11/4) Bayern Munich (29/20)*

