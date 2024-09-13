Haaland has now scored 70 goals in his 69 league appearances for City, and he's desperate to be top of the pile at the end of the season once again.

The question remains... can Haaland be stopped?

RadioTimes.com has all you need to know about the Premier League top scorers in 2024/25.

Premier League top scorers 2024/25

Erling Haaland (Man City) – 7 goals (0 assists) Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 3 goals (3 assists) Luis Díaz (Liverpool) – 3 goals (1 assist) Noni Madueke (Chelsea) – 3 goals (0 assists) Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) – 3 goals (0 assists)

Last updated: 5th September

Premier League Golden Boot 2024/25 race:

Haaland had to hold off Cole Palmer last season after his sensational debut campaign at Chelsea - however, the City man still finished five goals clear of his former Etihad team-mate.

Newcastle's Alexander Isak, Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa, Haaland's City pal Phil Foden and Dominic Solanke of Tottenham all had brilliant campaigns last time out, and they'll be hoping to build on those.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah looks to be in the mix this season after a quick start, but can he keep up with Haaland? Or is it going to be his Anfield team-mate Luis Díaz who's the main goalscorer under Arne Slot this campaign?

Premier League top scorers in history

Alan Shearer – 260 goals (441 games) Harry Kane – 213 goals (320 games) Wayne Rooney – 208 goals (491 games)

Check out our guide to the players with the most goals scored in a Premier League season for the current records, as well as the all-time top goalscorers in Premier League history.

