Poland were unable to call upon star man Robert Lewandowski for their first game against the Netherlands due to injury, and his absence was felt as they fell to a 2-1 defeat last Sunday, with Wout Weghorst's late effort settling the tie after Adam Buksa and Cody Gakpo traded first-half goals.

Austria, meanwhile, more than held their own against tournament favourites France, but were left to rue a first-half own goal from Maximilian Wöber that decided a tense contest on Monday evening.

A fit and firing Lewandowski would be a major boost to Poland's hopes of progressing to the last 16, and he could return to the XI, while Austria winger Patrick Wimmer is hoping to step up from the bench after a cameo appearance in the France defeat.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the details for how to watch Poland v Austria on TV and online.

When is Poland v Austria?

Poland v Austria will take place on Friday 21st June 2024.

Poland v Austria kick-off time

Poland v Austria will kick off at 5pm.

What TV channel is Poland v Austria on?

Poland v Austria will be shown live on ITV1 with live coverage from 4:15pm.

How to live stream Poland v Austria online

You can also live stream Poland v Austria online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Poland v Austria on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Poland v Austria odds

