What channel is PSG v Man City Champions League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

PSG host Man City this week, in what is set to be a star-studded contest between two of Europe’s best attacking sides.

PSG head into the game on the back of three wins in all competitions, having eliminated reigning European champions Bayern Munich in the last round of Champions League fixtures.

As for City, they picked up their first piece of silverware at the weekend by beating Tottenham in the League Cup final and are hoping to make it to their first ever Champions League final.

This is just the third time the clubs have been paired with each other in Europe, the first clash coming in the 2008/09 UEFA Cup, while City did dump PSG out of the Champions League quarter-finals in 2016.

The game also sees a rematch of Maurico Pochettino v Pep Guardiola, with the former knocking City out of the Champions League two years ago, en route to leading Tottenham to the final of the competition.

has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch PSG v Man City on TV and online.

When is PSG v Man City on TV?

PSG v Man City will take place on Wednesday 28th April 2021.

Check out our Champions League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

PSG v Man City will kick off at 8pm.

There are two Champions League games taking place this week including Real Madrid v Chelsea, which kicks off at 8pm on Tuesday.

What TV channel is PSG v Man City on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7pm.

How to live stream PSG v Man City online

PSG v Man City team news

PSG: Kylian Mbappe’s fitness was thrown into doubt for the hosts, when he hobbled off with a problem during the weekend win over Metz. However the attacker is expected to be fit for the Man City clash, while Rafinha is likely to be available for the game as well.

Marquinhos and Abdou Diallo could also recover in time to feature, after picking up knocks in the previous round against Bayern.

Man City: The Blues have a fully fit squad to choose from, leaving Guardiola with plenty of options to ponder ahead of the first leg.

The former Barcelona manager opted to play without a recognised striker against Tottenham at the weekend and could do likewise against PSG, although Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus are also options. Ederson and John Stones didn’t feature in the League Cup final but will likely be recalled to the side on Wednesday.

PSG v Man City odds

Our prediction: PSG v Man City

Despite all the offensive talent available to both sides, the first leg could be decided by which team can get themselves organised defensively.

In that regard, City have to feel confident given their impressive record at the back and the fact that they’ve conceded the fewest goals of any Premier League side this season. Marquinhos’s availability is also huge for PSG’s chances of keeping City at bay.

The visitors should just nick this one, heading back to the Etihad with an advantage ahead of next week’s second leg.

Our prediction: PSG 1-2 Man City (8/1 at bet365)

