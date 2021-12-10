What channel is Norwich v Man Utd Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United return to the Premier League TV schedule in decent shape with Ralf Rangnick having a solid early impact on his inherited side.

Advertisement

The Red Devils have now won their last two Premier League matches – the first came under Michael Carrick’s jurisdiction – and boast a tasty run of fixtures against relegation-threatened sides.

Mason Greenwood impressed during the midweek Champions League clash against Young Boys, while the much-maligned Fred will hope to build on his match-winning strike with another good display this weekend.

Norwich are simply more organised under Dean Smith than they were under Daniel Farke, but there’s a long road to recovery ahead.

The Canaries have still only found the net eight times this season after 15 rounds of matches, which simply needs to improve or they face an agonising campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Norwich v Man Utd on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

For more features check out: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Norwich v Man Utd?

Norwich v Man Utd will take place on Saturday 11th December 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Norwich v Man Utd will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Leicester v Newcastle live on Sky Sports.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Norwich v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Norwich v Man Utd online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Norwich v Man Utd team news

Norwich predicted XI: Krul; Hanley, Gibson, Kabak; Aarons, McLean, Gilmour, Normann, Giannoulis; Sargent, Pukki

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; Fred, McTominay; Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo, Rashford

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Norwich v Man Utd odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Norwich (6/1) Draw (7/2) Man Utd (9/20)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Norwich v Man Utd

Manchester United have a prime opportunity to rack up major points in the weeks to come. It’s a perfect chance for Rangnick to win fans and players to his cause.

United have more than enough to dispatch Norwich who, despite their increased organisation, simply lack technical quality and physical spark.

A host of United’s main men, Cristiano Ronaldo included, will be eyeing up a big victory here to make a statement about the rest of the season to come.

Our prediction: Norwich 0-2 Man Utd (7/1 at bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.