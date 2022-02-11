What channel is Norwich v Man City Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Pep Guardiola's side maintained their sizeable lead at the top of the table with a professional win against Brentford on Tuesday night – their fifth victory in 2022 already.

A trip to face Norwich City at Carrow Road has proven a difficult obstacle for Manchester City in the past and they're back in Norfolk as part of this weekend's Premier League TV schedule .

Norwich have managed less than that (four) in the Premier League this season while they had Angus Gunn and Wilfried Zaha's fluffed penalty to thank for the point they earned against Crystal Palace in midweek.

That said, Dean Smith's side have turned things around of late, taking seven points from their last three games, and if the Canaries boss is to be believed are looking forward to the league leaders' visit.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Norwich v Man City on TV and online.

When is Norwich v Man City?

Norwich v Man City will take place on Saturday 12th February 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Norwich v Man City will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Burnley v Liverpool on Sunday.

What TV channel is Norwich v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

How to live stream Norwich v Man City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Norwich v Man City team news

Norwich predicted XI: Gunn; Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Williams; Sargent, Lees-Melou, McLean, Rashica; Idah, Pukki

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva; Mahrez, Grealish, Sterling

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Norwich v Man City odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Norwich (14/1) Draw (7/1) Man City (1/6)*

Our prediction: Norwich v Man City

Though they didn't tear Brentford apart in midweek, the clinical nature with which Man City secured all three points is an ominous sign for the rest of the division – particularly the Canaries.

The victory at Carrow Road in 2019 was a famous day in Norwich's recent history but even after an impressive recent run, it looks a tough ask to repeat that feat.

The return of Josh Sergeant should give them a boost but Smith's side could be their visitors' latest victims.

Our prediction: Norwich 0-3 Man City (13/2 at bet365)

