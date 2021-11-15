What channel is Northern Ireland v Italy World Cup qualifier on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Northern Ireland close out their World Cup qualifiers on TV with a glamour clash with Italy at Windsor Park on Monday night.

Ian Baraclough’s men are out of the running for qualification or a play-off place, but will be determined to give a good account of themselves in their final outing of the campaign.

They had to rely on an own goal to defeat Lithuania in their other match of this current international break, and will know they need to step it up against the Euro 2020 champions.

Despite a successful year for Italian football, they have struggled in their relatively kind qualifying group. They remain top of Group C, but are level on points with Switzerland, who play Bulgaria next.

The Italians must win here, or they run the very real risk of falling into the play-offs if Switzerland topple Bulgaria.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Northern Ireland v Italy on TV and online.

When is Northern Ireland v Italy on TV?

Northern Ireland v Italy will take place on Monday 15th November 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Northern Ireland v Italy will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Northern Ireland v Italy on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7:45pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Northern Ireland v Italy online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Northern Ireland v Italy team news

Northern Ireland predicted XI: Peacock-Farrell; Cathcart, J. Evans, McNair; Dallas, McCann, Davis, Saville, Lewis; Washington, Magennis

Italy predicted XI: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Acerbi, Emerson; Barella, Jorginho, Locatelli; Chiesa, Belotti, Insigne

Northern Ireland v Italy odds

Our prediction: Northern Ireland v Italy

Italy still need a result here, and that could make all the difference. In a dead rubber, stranger things have happened than Northern Ireland holding out for large spells of the match, even until the end, but not while Italy need a commanding win.

Goal difference could be crucial in the battle between Italy and Switzerland. The former boasts a two-goal superiority in the goal difference stakes, but that could evaporate should Switzerland rack up a hefty win.

This all adds up to Italy not only needing three points, but needing goals. And that spells doom for Northern Ireland.

Our prediction: Northern Ireland 0-3 Italy (11/2 at bet365).

