What channel is Newcastle v Tottenham Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Newcastle fans face a return to reality this weekend as the Premier League TV schedule makes a comeback for their first game – against Tottenham – under new Saudi Arabian ownership.

Advertisement

Talk around the Toon has been dominated by the exit of Mike Ashley, arrival of the PIF sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, and the wild, glitzy names their money will be spent on.

However, while the future looks bright, the short-term forecast looks bleak. Steve Bruce may take charge of his final game as Newcastle boss this weekend following a winless start to the campaign after seven games and his side in the relegation zone.

Like the documentary which feels like a lifetime ago, Spurs have been all or nothing this term so far with three wins to start their campaign, followed by three defeats… then another win, against Aston Villa.

Nuno Espirito Santo must galvanise his creaking squad before it’s too late to challenge for European places and more this season. Harry Kane remains under the spotlight following a muted start to the campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Tottenham on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

For more features check out: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Newcastle v Tottenham?

Newcastle v Tottenham will take place on Sunday 17th October 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Newcastle v Tottenham will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week, including Arsenal v Crystal Palace at 8pm on Monday Night Football.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Newcastle v Tottenham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Newcastle v Tottenham team news

Newcastle predicted XI: Darlow; Manquillo, Fernandez, Clark, Ritchie; Saint-Maximin, Willock, Longstaff, Hayden, Joelinton; Gayle.

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris; Tanganga, Rodon, Dier, Reguilon; Skipp, Hojbjerg; Moura, Ndombele, Son; Kane.

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Newcastle v Tottenham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Newcastle (5/2) Draw (13/5) Tottenham (21/20)*.

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Newcastle v Tottenham

St James’ Park will be rocking on Sunday. A sell-out crowd is expected on Tyneside to herald the coming of a controversial, yet inevitably prosperous, new era for the club.

However, Bruce can’t allow his players’ eyes to wander beyond the present. They’re in a mess. A real mess. And the threat of relegation is more than just a vague possibility.

Spurs have had an international break to regroup, recuperate and ready themselves for another crack at climbing the Premier League table. They’re not suddenly fixed, but looking at their opponents’ probable XI, Spurs can’t afford anything less than a victory here.

Our prediction: Newcastle 0-1 Tottenham (17/2 at bet365).

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.