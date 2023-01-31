The Toon boast a 1-0 lead from the first leg at St Mary's, with Joelinton's strike proving the difference between the sides.

Newcastle and Southampton go head to head in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday, with a spot in the final against Manchester United or Nottingham Forest up for grabs.

Newcastle, who are eyeing their first piece of major silverware since 1955, have been dominant this season and they're unbeaten at home (won six, drawn four). They're hoping to secure a spot in the Carabao Cup final as well as finish in the top four in the Premier League.

Southampton, meanwhile, know they need to overturn the 1-0 scoreline to have a chance of landing their first trophy since 1976, when they pulled off a major shock to beat United to lift the FA Cup.

Nathan Jones's men, who beat Manchester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, overcame Blackpool in the FA Cup fourth round last weekend and they're hoping to make it two cup wins in four days.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Newcastle v Southampton.

When is Newcastle v Southampton?

Newcastle v Southampton will kick off at 8pm on Tuesday 31st January 2023.

Newcastle v Southampton team news

Newcastle predicted line-up: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Willock, Guimaraes, Longstaff; Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson.

Southampton predicted line-up: Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Caleta-Car, Salisu; Diallo, Alcaraz; Edozie, Ward-Prowse, Orsic; Mara.

Newcastle v Southampton prediction

Despite Southampton needing to go to St James' Park and win to at least force extra time, it's hard to see anything but a Newcastle win.

The Toon have been brilliant this season, especially at home, and Eddie Howe will be confident of booking their place in the Carabao Cup final.

Our prediction: Newcastle 2-0 Southampton (5/1 at bet365)

Newcastle v Southampton odds

