The Toon won at Southampton thanks to Joelinton's strike at St Mary's, with the winner on Tuesday set to face either Manchester United or Nottingham Forest in the final.

Newcastle host Southampton in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday, with Eddie Howe's men holding a 1-0 lead ahead of the St James' Park showdown.

Newcastle are flying under Howe this season and they're third in the Premier League after 20 games, just six points behind Manchester City in second. They also boast the best defence in the league, with Newcastle conceding just 11 times.

Howe's men, who are looking to pick up their first major piece of silverware since 1955, face Southampton, who are struggling this season.

The Saints overcame Championship side Blackpool in the FA Cup last weekend and they beat Manchester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, however, Nathan Jones' side are bottom of the Premier League having won just four games all season.

Jones will be hoping to cause an upset at Newcastle to boost Southampton's confidence for the second half of the campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Southampton on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v Southampton?

Newcastle v Southampton will take place on Tuesday 31st January 2023.

Newcastle v Southampton kick-off time

Newcastle v Southampton will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Southampton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Newcastle v Southampton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Newcastle v Southampton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Newcastle (4/9) Draw (10/3) Southampton (7/1)*

Newcastle v Southampton prediction

