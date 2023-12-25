Nuno will be charged with leading Forest's survival charge in the new year, but must first negotiate a testing finish to 2023. He started his tenure against in-form Bournemouth and will now face Newcastle United and Manchester United inside four days.

St James' Park has been a tough place to go this season, with the Mags winning eight of their nine Premier League home games, but December has been a difficult month for Eddie Howe and co.

Their fatigue – a result of a congested fixture list, injuries and a lack of squad depth – has been all too clear to see, and has resulted in their exit from both the Champions League and the Carabao Cup, as well as some sizeable Premier League defeats.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Nottingham Forest on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v Nottingham Forest?

Newcastle v Nottingham Forest will take place on Tuesday 26th December 2023.

Newcastle v Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Newcastle v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 12:30pm.

How to live stream Newcastle v Nottingham Forest online

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 11:30am.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Nottingham Forest on?

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Listen to Newcastle v Nottingham Forest on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

How to watch Newcastle v Nottingham Forest in the USA

You can watch Newcastle v Nottingham Forest live on FuboTV at 7:30am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

