The Magpies have strengthened their ranks since their last outing with £40m man Bruno Guimaraes the pick of their recruitments.

Newcastle take on Everton in a critical clash for both teams as the Premier League TV schedule returns this week.

Eddie Howe has 17 games to save Newcastle from an embarrassing relegation, and a victory here would drag tonight's opposition right into the mix.

However, Everton also boast renewed optimism following the January transfer window which saw a cluster of fresh faces arrive including manager Frank Lampard.

He oversaw an impressive 4-1 victory against Brentford in the FA Cup at the weekend and will hope for similar positivity going into his first Premier League game at the helm.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Everton on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v Everton?

Newcastle v Everton will take place on Tuesday 8th February 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Newcastle v Everton will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Liverpool v Leicester on Thursday evening.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Everton on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Newcastle v Everton online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Newcastle v Everton team news

Newcastle predicted XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Targett; Willock, Shelvey, Guimaraes; Fraser, Wood, Saint-Maximin

Everton predicted XI: Pickford; Holgate, Keane, Mina; Coleman, Allan, Gomes, Mykolenko; Townsend, Richarlison, Gray

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Our prediction: Newcastle v Everton

Newcastle aren't suddenly going to storm the league, but they have conducted the smartest business of any team in the relegation blender.

There are still holes in the Magpies' attacking ranks despite drastically improving their defensive options on paper.

Lampard knows that a defeat here would ramp up the pressure on his team and would be happy to leave Tyneside with a share of the spoils.

Our prediction: Newcastle 1-1 Everton (11/2 at bet365)

