What channel is Newcastle v Aston Villa Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Newcastle picked up a massive result in midweek as they beat fellow strugglers Everton 3-1 at St James' Park to move out of the bottom three.

Newcastle United welcome Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa to the North East on Sunday afternoon as part of the weekend's Premier League TV schedule .

The Magpies look to be building some momentum on the back of seven points from their last three Premier League games and a busy January window.

Villa may have just about caught their breath after a frenzied six-goal thriller against Leeds United on Wednesday.

The points were shared but Phillipe Coutinho's genius was clear to see against the Whites, with the Brazilian scoring once and adding two assists, and he'll be hoping to put on another show on Tyneside.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v Aston Villa?

Newcastle v Aston Villa will take place on Sunday 13th February 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Newcastle v Aston Villa will kick off at 2pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Norwich v Man City on Saturday afternoon.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Aston Villa on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm and on Main Event from 2pm.

Sky Sports Premier League costs £18 extra per month or Sky Sports Football also costs £18 extra per month or you can pick up both for just £22 extra per month.

You can also pick up Sky Sports F1 for just £18 ahead of the new season starting imminently. The first testing weekend starts on Friday 23rd February, or opt for Sky Sports Golf at £18 with The Masters coming up in April.

Alternatively, you can pick up all eight Sky Sports channels – the complete Sky Sports package – for £25 extra per month for 18 months.

How to live stream Newcastle v Aston Villa online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Newcastle v Aston Villa team news

Newcastle predicted XI: Dúbravka; Trippier, Lascelles, Schär, Burn; Willock, Shelvey, Joelinton; Fraser, Wood, Saint-Maximin

Aston Villa predicted XI: Martínez; Cash, Chambers, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey; Buendía, Watkins, Coutinho

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Newcastle v Aston Villa odds

Our prediction: Newcastle v Aston Villa

There's plenty to be excited about ahead of Villa's visit to the North East on Sunday, not least the inspired form of Coutinho and Allan Saint-Maximin in midweek.

Eddie Howe will need more results and performances like Tuesday if he is to keep Newcastle up this season.

A strong start will likely be key in what looks set to be a tight encounter at St James' Park.

Our prediction: Newcastle 1-2 Aston Villa (10/1 at bet365)

