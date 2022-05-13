Aaron Ramsdale's acrobatics were required to keep the Magpies at bay at the Emirates and now the Gunners have to travel to a ground where Eddie Howe's side have lost just once in the league – to Liverpool – this year.

Arsenal did not have it all their own way in the 2-0 win against Newcastle United back in November and they look likely to face a tougher test still when they travel to St James' Park in the only game on Monday's Premier League TV schedule .

It's no longer Premier League survival that Newcastle are playing for but they're now a much more cohesive side – though they didn't look it in the 5-0 defeat to Manchester City recently.

Howe will not want this season to peter out and derail some of the momentum they've built up over the past few weeks.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Arsenal on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

For more features check out: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Newcastle v Arsenal?

Newcastle v Arsenal will take place on Monday 16th May 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Newcastle v Arsenal will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Tottenham v Burnley.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Newcastle v Arsenal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Newcastle v Arsenal team news

Newcastle predicted XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Lascelles, Burn, Targett; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Wood, Saint-Maximin

Arsenal predicted XI:

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Newcastle v Arsenal odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Newcastle (10/3) Draw (13/5) Arsenal (5/6)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Newcastle v Arsenal

Newcastle tested Arsenal at the Emirates and now back on home turf for their final game of the season at St James' Park, they'll be hoping to go one better.

But Mikel Arteta's men have been effective at getting the job done of late and could well do so again on Monday evening.

Howe should have Kieran Tripper back but he might want to ease Callum Wilson in, meaning Chris Wood gets the nod again.

Even with that boost, he may not be able to give the home fans the 2021/22 send-off they're desperate for.

Our prediction: Newcastle 1-2 Arsenal (17/2 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.