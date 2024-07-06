Turkey, meanwhile, will take encouragement from the fact they dumped surprise Group D winners Austria out of the competition in the last round as defender Merih Demiral's double proved enough to settle a three-goal thriller.

Vincenzo Montella's side will need to pay close attention to Gakpo if they are to become the second Turkish side in history to reach the last four of a European Championship as the Netherlands hotshot is a leading contender to win the Golden Boot after bagging three goals in four games.

A semi-final tie against England or Switzerland at the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund awaits the winners on Wednesday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the details for how to watch Netherlands v Turkey on TV and online.

When is Netherlands v Turkey?

Netherlands v Turkey will take place on Saturday 6th July 2024.

Netherlands v Turkey kick-off time

Netherlands v Turkey will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Netherlands v Turkey on?

Netherlands v Turkey will be shown live on ITV1 with live coverage from 7pm.

How to live stream Netherlands v Turkey online

You can also live stream Netherlands v Turkey online via ITV Hub.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Netherlands v Turkey on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Netherlands v Turkey odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Netherlands (4/7) Draw (3/1) Turkey (5/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

