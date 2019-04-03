MOTD was scheduled to be aired at 10:35pm on BBC1 but has since been replaced by Stacey Dooley's latest show, Glow Up.

The BBC have confirmed: “For contractual reasons we were unable to air Match of the Day on April 3rd.

”We updated schedules as soon as possible and we apologise to any disappointed viewers.”

Last night Wolves beat Manchester United 2-1 in a tense battle at Molineux while Fulham were relegated following a crushing 4-1 defeat to Watford.

Manchester City face Cardiff tonight in a crucial game at both ends of the table.

Elsewhere, Tottenham will host the first competitive game at their new stadium in front of a packed 62,000 crowd.

Chelsea v Brighton will complete the batch of midweek games when they go head-t0-head at Stamford Bridge.

There will be just six Premier League games on this weekend - spread across four days – due to the FA Cup semi-finals taking place at Wembley.

MOTD will be hosted by Gabby Logan at 10:30pm on BBC1 this Saturday, while Mark Chapman returns as usual to host Match of the Day 2 at 10:30pm on Sunday.