United defeated Brentford 3-1 to raise spirits around the club, despite Cristiano Ronaldo leaving the field in fury after being substituted on the night.

Manchester United will hope to build on their midweek Premier League victory when they take on West Ham at Old Trafford this weekend.

The result keeps United within touching distance of the top four and a victory over West Ham would remarkably see them leapfrog the high-flying hammers.

West Ham boss David Moyes has more reason than most to want to get one over United this weekend. The former United boss has revitalised his career at the London Stadium following a rough ride at Old Trafford.

The reverse fixture will remain etched in the memories of both sets of fans after former West Ham loan sensation Jesse Lingard struck the winner for United before Mark Noble came off the bench to take a 95th-minute penalty and missed.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v West Ham?

Man Utd v West Ham will take place on Saturday 22nd January 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v West Ham will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Chelsea v Tottenham.

What TV channel is Man Utd v West Ham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Man Utd v West Ham online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Man Utd v West Ham team news

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Telles; Fernandes, Fred, McTominay; Greenwood, Ronaldo, Elanga

West Ham predicted XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals; Antonio

Man Utd v West Ham odds

Our prediction: Man Utd v West Ham

United have David de Gea to thank for keeping them sustained in the top half this season after a series of big performances to salvage points and victories from messy performances.

Bruno Fernandes is clicking into gear, which should offer United plenty of hope that they can blast their way to victories without an airtight defence.

West Ham also know how to find the net but have struggled for defensive consistency. Three of their last five Premier League games have ended 3-2 – one in their favour, two against them. Expect more goals here.

Our prediction: Man Utd 2-2 West Ham (14/1 at bet365)

