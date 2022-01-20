The 38-game season, combined with ever-expanding European football commitments and a pair of domestic trophies, has led to an overload of football on our TV in every month of the year.

The Premier League feels like a never-ending slog. And that's just to us mere punters watching from terraces and armchairs across the land.

Europa League qualifiers typically begin in July and recent Champions League finals have dipped into the start of June, leaving minimal time, even across the summer months, for a long break for players.

Of course, for the live football on TV fans, nothing could be better, but player welfare is of paramount importance. After all, if players are injured or exhausted, the quality of games will dip and everyone loses as a result.

Enter, the Premier League winter break! Taking time off at Christmas is standard practice for sides across Europe but our British fondness for festive football simply will not relent.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on when the Premier League winter break comes into force and how long it will last.

When is the Premier League winter break?

The Premier League winter break will commence from the moment this weekend's fixtures draw to a close on Sunday.

Officially, the break window will run from Monday 23rd January until Monday 7th February.

During this period, no Premier League matches will take place, offering teams a chance to catch their breath if they have played non-stop throughout Christmas and New Year.

However, there will be a slate of FA Cup fourth round games on the weekend of the 5th-6th February.

Why are international games played in Premier League winter break?

Some players will be called on to play over the international break as the Africa Cup of Nations and South American World Cup qualifiers go ahead during this time.

These are exceptional cases due to the AFCON being rescheduled from its new slot in the summer months.

World Cup qualifiers have also been rescheduled due to COVID in 2021 with little other opportunity to play the matches in such a cramped year.

Of course, this won't affect Brazilian and Argentine stars, among others from South America, featuring in Premier League games – they will simply have less time to rest over the break.

If you're looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.