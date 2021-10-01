What channel is Man Utd v Everton Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United kick off the Premier League TV schedule for this weekend with the visit of Everton to Old Trafford.

Advertisement

United have experienced a mixed run of results but performances haven’t been up to scratch in the eyes of the fans who saw Cristiano Ronaldo dig the team out of a hole against Villarreal during midweek.

Ronaldo has scored five goals in five games for United but other stars are yet to show their full capabilities and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is coming under increasing scrutiny once more.

Everton are level with United on 13 points; they sit in fifth, one place below their opponents, going into this one.

Rafael Benitez has steadied the ship nicely in the blue half of the Mersey, and a victory could see them leap to the very top of the table given how close things are.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Everton on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

For more features check out: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Man Utd v Everton?

Man Utd v Everton will take place on Saturday 2nd October 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Everton will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Liverpool v Man City on Sunday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Everton on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Man Utd v Everton online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man Utd v Everton team news

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Varane, Shaw; Matic, Fred; Greenwood, Fernandes, Pogba; Ronaldo

Everton predicted XI: Pickford; Godfrey, Mina, Keane, Digne; Townsend, Doucoure, Allan, Iwobi; Gray; Rondon

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Man Utd v Everton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man Utd (9/20) Draw (10/3) Everton (13/2)*.

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Man Utd v Everton

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored lots of goals for United but the perception at the time was that it was to the detriment of the wider team. It’s hard to say Ronaldo’s move has been anything other than a success right now, but Solskjaer does need to find a way of getting his other stars firing.

Mason Greenwood has gone off the boil since Ronaldo’s arrival, Jadon Sancho has looked tepid so far and Anthony Martial is out in the cold. Even Bruno Fernandes hasn’t quite hit the heights in the Premier League so far.

It’s not an impossible task, but Solskjaer does need to work on crafting a team rather than a collective of individuals going forward. On the other hand, Everton will arrive as one, dig deep and look to frustrate United.

Our prediction: Man Utd 1-1 Everton (8/1 at bet365).

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.