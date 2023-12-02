Those games have shown that being bold and trying to go toe-to-toe with Man City can have success, and you would expect nothing less from Ange Postecoglou's side - even with their lengthy injury list.

The Spurs boss is set to be without at least 11 players due to injury and suspension.

Postecoglou's side have stuck to their attacking style and high line despite missing many of their key players – an admirable approach, but one that has seen them lose three on the spin and drop from top to fifth.

Spurs will take heart from the fact that they could, and perhaps should, have won all three of those games, but will know that repeating those same mistakes will see them punished by City at the Etihad.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Tottenham on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Man City v Tottenham?

Man City v Tottenham will take place on Sunday 3rd December 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man City v Tottenham kick-off time

Man City v Tottenham will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Man City v Tottenham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Man City v Tottenham on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

More like this

How to watch Man City v Tottenham in the USA

You can watch Man City v Tottenham live on Peacock at 11:30am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Man City v Tottenham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man City (3/10) Draw (5/1) Tottenham (15/2)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.