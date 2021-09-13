What channel is Man City v RB Leipzig Champions League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City will hope to pick themselves up from a crushing Champions League final defeat in June to bounce back and take the competition by storm in 2021/22, starting with a game against RB Leipzig.

City continue to chase their maiden European trophy despite their relative dominance over the Premier League in recent years, with Pep Guardiola determined to add another honour to his glittering cabinet.

Guardiola’s men were felled at the final hurdle by Chelsea in Portugal during last season’s showpiece game. Kai Havertz’ goal settled the score but City will be determined to go one step further this time around.

City have started the new campaign in fine fettle having bounced back from a narrow defeat to Tottenham with consecutive 5-0 wins over Norwich and Arsenal, and a professional 1-0 win against Leicester.

RB Leipzig are the noisy new boys on the continental stage but aren’t enjoying a fun season so far in the Bundesliga having stumbled out of the gates. They sit 14th in the German top flight after losing three of their opening four matches.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v RB Leipzig on TV and online.

When is Man City v RB Leipzig?

Man City v RB Leipzig will take place on Wednesday 15th September 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v RB Leipzig will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this week including Liverpool v AC Milan.

What TV channel is Man City v RB Leipzig on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:15pm.

How to live stream Man City v RB Leipzig online

Man City v RB Leipzig team news

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan, Silva; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Sterling

RB Leipzig predicted XI: Gulacsi; Klostermann, Orban, Simakan, Angelino; Laimer, Haidara; Nkunku, Olmo, Szoboszlai; Silva

Man City v RB Leipzig odds

Our prediction: Man City v RB Leipzig

We’ve all been here before, right? You’re watching Manchester United or Liverpool scrap it out with a European giant on one channel, while City confidently dispatch a second-rate team with complete ease. Fernandinho scores, so does Ilkay Gundogan. Every season, without fail.

This one is shaping up in similar fashion. Liverpool versus AC Milan is the most enticing watch of the night, but City boast as well-rested crop of stars ready to dish out some serious damage to Leipzig without breaking a sweat.

Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden were all unused substitutes at the weekend, implying they could all get the nod to start here. City will stroll to victory here.

Our prediction: Man City 4-1 RB Leipzig (16/1 at bet365)

