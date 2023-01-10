The master's former apprentice, Mikel Arteta, has transformed Arsenal's fortunes and the current champions of England are playing catch-up to the Gunners, despite Erling Haaland smashing all sorts of scoring records.

Manchester City boast the most lethal finisher in world football, but Pep Guardiola's team face a real battle to defend their Premier League title.

Haaland has been racking up some staggering numbers in front of goal and the former Borussia Dortmund hotshot could be the missing piece in Guardiola's quest to land the one trophy that has proved elusive during his reign at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola has admitted his spell in charge will not be complete without winning the Champions League and, after six failed attempts, he will be hoping it's a case of seventh times a charm.

It promises to be an exciting season on all fronts for City and, with the most complete striker in the game on their books, every game will no doubt be worth a watch.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Man City's upcoming fixtures.

When do Man City play next?

Man City's next match will see them take on Southampton in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

The game will take place on Wednesday 11th January 2023 with an 8pm kick-off time.

You can tune in to watch the match live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event.

Man City fixtures on TV

Wednesday 11th January

Carabao Cup: Southampton v Man City (8pm)

Saturday 14th January

Premier League: Man Utd v Man City (12:30pm)

Thursday 19th January

Premier League: Man City v Tottenham (8pm)

Sunday 5th February

Premier League: Tottenham v Man City (4:30pm)

Sunday 12th February

Premier League: Man City v Aston Villa (4:30pm)

Wednesday 15th February

Premier League: Arsenal v Man City (7:30pm)

Sunday 19th February

Premier League: Tottenham v West Ham (4:30pm)

Wednesday 22nd February

Champions League: RB Leipzig v Man City (8pm)

Sunday 25th February

Premier League: Bournemouth v Man City (5:30pm)

Wednesday 14th March

Champions League: Man City v RB Leipzig (8pm)

