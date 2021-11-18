What channel is Man City v Everton Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City face Everton on the Premier League TV schedule this Sunday in a bid to catch Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table.

City sit in second place, just three points shy of Chelsea, but will hope to close that gap in the coming days depending on how the Blues fare in their early Saturday kick-off with Leicester.

Pep Guardiola’s men were stunned by Crystal Palace after a 2-0 defeat in their last home Premier League game, but otherwise City have looked comfortable in 2021/22 without hitting top gear.

Everton started the campaign in flying form but have since tailed off into mid-table obscurity following a number of injury issues.

Richarlison is back in the XI but Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s absence has proven costly and Rafa Benitez must find a way to stem the flow of defeats infecting their once-promising season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Everton on TV and online.

When is Man City v Everton?

Man City v Everton will take place on Sunday 21st November 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Everton will kick off at 2pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Tottenham v Leeds on Sunday.

What TV channel is Man City v Everton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 1pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Man City v Everton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Man City v Everton team news

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Jesus, Silva, Foden.

Everton predicted XI: Pickford; Coleman, Godfrey, Keane, Digne; Townsend, Delph, Allan, Doucoure, Gray; Richarlison.

Man City v Everton odds

Our prediction: Man City v Everton

There’s a feeling that City haven’t quite soared to the limits of their abilities so far in 2021/22. Sergio Aguero’s absence hasn’t been fully covered and their occasional lack of explosiveness could be put down to that lack of a focal point.

Kevin De Bruyne has also experienced a muted season so far and will be keen to find form going into the busy Christmas period.

Regardless of how City are doing right now, Everton have looked off the boil lately. The Toffees will arrive looking to stifle their opponents rather than score for themselves, but Guardiola’s men should still record a comfortable win.

Our prediction: Man City 2-0 Everton (6/1 at bet365)

