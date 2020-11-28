The Etihad club lost 2-0 to Tottenham last weekend and scraped through a dour 1-0 result at Olympiacos in the Champions League in midweek.

City come up against a Burnley side that is enjoying an upturn of form, with four points from their last two outings.

The Clarets are still struggling for goals, however, and may find breaking down this City defence tricky come Saturday lunchtime.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Burnley on TV and online.

When is Man City v Burnley on TV?

Man City v Burnley will take place on Saturday 28th November 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Burnley will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Chelsea v Tottenham, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Man City v Burnley on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 2:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Man City v Burnley online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man City v Burnley team news

Man City: Nathan Ake is the only injury concern for manager Guardiola heading into this clash, with the defender carrying a hamstring strain.

Both Sergio Aguero and Fernandinho could feature at the Etihad, while Benjamin Mendy should keep his place in defence after playing 78 minutes in midweek.

Burnley: Dale Stephens is rated 50/50 to be available for manager Sean Dyche this weekend, but Robbie Brady is unlikely to feature.

Jack Cork is still a few weeks away from full fitness. Chris Wood and Jay Rodriguez should once again start up top.

Our prediction: Man City v Burnley

Goals are still a major issue for Burnley and they are not expected to frighten City too much here, especially if Fernandinho returns to the fold for the hosts.

Guardiola has plenty of attacking options to choose from and could start Aguero here, giving Gabriel Jesus a rest. Expect Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling to feature from the off and link up once again.

City should have this game in the bag by half time. Burnley will fight to remain in it but the opponents’ forward line should prove too dangerous here.

Our prediction: Man City 2-0 Burnley

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.