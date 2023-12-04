The Christmas period will shape the complexion of the title race with three clear candidates in the hunt and a host of dark horse challengers, including Aston Villa, Newcastle and Tottenham, in touch at the summit.

At the other end of the table, Luton sit two points clear of relegation danger following Everton's 10-point deduction but they could fall below the waterline if they fail to upset the odds here.

Manager Rob Edwards will be determined to fire up his squad to produce a similar level of performance that saw the Hatters pick up a draw against Liverpool last month.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Luton v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Luton v Arsenal?

Luton v Arsenal will take place on Tuesday 5th December 2023.

Luton v Arsenal kick-off time

Luton v Arsenal will kick off at 8:15pm.

How to live stream Luton v Arsenal online

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can also watch all 20 Premier League matches on the platform in December for free, or tune in for documentaries such as All or Nothing: Arsenal or Rooney, plus many more on the platform.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month – or £95 per year – and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

What TV channel is Luton v Arsenal on?

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Listen to Luton v Arsenal on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

How to watch Luton v Arsenal in the USA

You can watch Luton v Arsenal live on Peacock at 3:15pm ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Luton v Arsenal odds

