What channel is Liverpool v Southampton Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool are heating up again as they prepare to face Southampton at Anfield this Saturday afternoon.

The Reds have been leaky in 2021/22 so far with either two goals or no goals conceded in each of their last 10 matches, with little correlation.

Jurgen Klopp will be pleased to see his side keep a pair of clean sheets already in the last few days, first against Arsenal then Porto.

Southampton are experiencing another forgettable season and will hope to bounce back from a shock defeat to Norwich last time out.

Before that, Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side had won three of their last four Premier League matches with a 1-0 scoreline. They will have to dig deep to keep Liverpool at bay here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Southampton on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Southampton?

Liverpool v Southampton will take place on Saturday 27th November 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Southampton will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Chelsea v Man Utd on Sunday evening.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Southampton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Liverpool v Southampton online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams’ official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Liverpool v Southampton team news

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane

Southampton predicted XI: McCarthy; Livramento, Salisu, Bednarek, Walker-Peters; Redmond, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Elyounoussi; Adams, Armstrong

Liverpool v Southampton odds

Our prediction: Liverpool v Southampton

Liverpool have the occasional glitch in them, but at full strength and in full flow, they could be the No.1 team to beat in the Premier League this season.

If Virgil van Dijk can gain a firmer grip on his defence, and if they can stop leaking goals, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane’s form is more than enough to blow teams away. We’d back them to defeat any team if they can tighten up.

Southampton will dig in to try and claim a point here, but once the first goal goes in, it could be a long afternoon for the Saints.

Our prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Southampton (10/1 at bet365)

