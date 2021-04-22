What channel is Liverpool v Newcastle Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool return to action in their remaining Premier League fixtures, starting with an inevitably charged lunchtime clash against Newcastle at Anfield.

The Reds have come under intense pressure over the last week, after ownership group FSG announced their plans to join the controversial Super League. They have since withdrawn from the proposals due to overwhelming fan pressure.

Jurgen Klopp was at the centre of the storm following the Reds’ game against Leeds on Monday night, despite his opposition to the idea of a breakaway league. He will now be focussed on galvanising his squad and fighting on in the top flight.

Newcastle have all but guaranteed survival in the Premier League following back-to-back wins in recent weeks, including a big 3-2 victory over West Ham.

Steve Bruce will be determined for his side to keep their foot on the pedal as the season rounds the final bends, but will be aware of the threat Liverpool pose in this one.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Newcastle on TV?

Liverpool v Newcastle will take place on Saturday 24th April 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Newcastle will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including West Ham v Chelsea on Saturday.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Newcastle on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

How to live stream Liverpool v Newcastle online

Liverpool v Newcastle team news

Liverpool: Mohamed Salah was left on the bench against Leeds, meaning he is almost certain to start here.

Of course, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Jordan Henderson all remain out, while Curtis Jones and Nathaniel Phillips are doubts.

Newcastle: Allan Saint-Maximin has been inspirational in recent games for Newcastle, but he could miss out with an ankle problem.

Callum Wilson could be set for his first start since recovering from injury, though Fabian Schar, Isaac Hayden, Ryan Fraser and Jamaal Lascelles are all out.

Liverpool v Newcastle odds

Our prediction: Liverpool v Newcastle

Against all odds, Liverpool still have a shot at making a success of their 2020/21 season.

The Reds have put together a run of four games without defeat in the Premier League, including three wins on the spin, and they will fancy their chances of sticking another three points on the board here.

Klopp’s men have failed to win by particularly large margins in recent weeks, so they won’t have it all their own way, especially if Wilson does return for the visitors.

Our prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle (17/2 at bet365)

