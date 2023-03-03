The Red Devils knocked Barcelona out of the Europa League last Thursday, won the Carabao Cup at Wembley on Sunday, and then came from behind against West Ham to book their place in the quarter-final of the FA Cup in midweek.

Manchester United have come a long way since their 2-1 win over Liverpool at Old Trafford in August, the first victory of Erik ten Hag's tenure, and head to Anfield on Sunday full of confidence on the back of a remarkable recent run.

Focus now shifts back to the Premier League. They have a chance to do a league double over their fierce North West rivals for the first time since January 2016 and enact some revenge after Liverpool's dominance in the fixture in the last few years.

Jurgen Klopp's side have made outclassing Man Utd a regular occurrence in recent seasons – scoring 13 goals against them in a three-game winning run in 2021 and 2022 – but have struggled to reach top gear this term.

More like this

Playing against the Red Devils usually brings the best out of them and they come into the game on the back of a 2-0 midweek win over Wolves so the blockbuster clash of the weekend should deliver.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Man Utd on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Liverpool v Man Utd?

Liverpool v Man Utd will take place on Sunday 5th March 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Liverpool v Man Utd kick-off time

Liverpool v Man Utd will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Liverpool v Man Utd online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Liverpool v Man Utd on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Liverpool v Man Utd odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Liverpool (7/5) Draw (13/5) Man Utd (9/5)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Liverpool v Man Utd prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Liverpool v Man Utd predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.