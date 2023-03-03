The Merseyside outfit have been the dominant force in the fierce rivalry between the two North West clubs in recent years but it feels as though the tide has turned this season.

Manchester United head to Anfield on Sunday in search of an away win and league double against Liverpool for the first time since 2015/16.

Man Utd have gone from strength to strength since their 2-1 win over Liverpool at Old Trafford in August and sit 10 points and three places above them in the Premier League after 24 games. They won their first piece of silverware under Erik ten Hag last weekend by beating Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final and came from behind against West Ham to book their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday evening.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds are on course for a trophy-less season but have hauled themselves back in the race for the top four and head into the game off the back of a midweek win of their own – having beaten Wolves 2-0 at Anfield.

But they have not looked at their best for some time and this looks like Man Utd's best opportunity to win away at Anfield since Wayne Rooney's strike earned them the three points in January 2016.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Liverpool v Man Utd.

When is Liverpool v Man Utd?

Liverpool v Man Utd will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 5th March 2023.

Liverpool v Man Utd team news

Liverpool predicted line-up: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Bajcetic; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

Man Utd predicted line-up: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Sabitzer; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst

Liverpool v Man Utd prediction

It's been a hugely impressive debut season for ten Hag and Man Utd supporters will love him even more, if that's possible, should he end their wait for a win at Anfield.

Liverpool have had the beating of their North West rivals in recent seasons but it's the visitors that arrive in form and with more momentum.

This Man Utd team are not yet the finished article, though, and the hosts still have undeniable quality. It may well be a frantic, end-to-end game, which would suit Liverpool. Don't be surprised if they take the lead and scare the Red Devils, only for the Manchester club to come out on top.

Our prediction: Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd (10/1 at bet365)

Liverpool v Man Utd odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Liverpool (7/5) Draw (13/5) Man Utd (9/5)*

