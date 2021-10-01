What channel is Liverpool v Man City Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool and Manchester City are rising to the top once more, making their appearance on the Premier League TV schedule all the more crucial for both teams this weekend.

The Reds sit top of the league with a slender one-point margin over five teams locked on 13 points. City are one of them.

Jurgen Klopp will be delighted that injury problems have cleared up in 2021/22, meaning the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Jordan Henderson can feature on a weekly basis.

City have still not found a perfectly smooth rhythm, having been defeated by PSG in midweek, and after suffering a goalless draw to Southampton in the midst of a string of wins.

Still, while it’s not quite vintage Pep just yet, they are still raking in points to put themselves in contention and big games like this will prove all-important in the end.

Form counts for little when the two most accomplished Premier League teams of recent years go into battle.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Man City on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Man City?

Liverpool v Man City will take place on Sunday 3rd October 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Man City will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Liverpool v Man City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Liverpool v Man City team news

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Milner, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Salah, Jota, Mane

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva; Jesus, Sterling, Grealish

Liverpool v Man City odds

Our prediction: Liverpool v Man City

Liverpool are likely to be without Trent Alexander-Arnold for this one, and the defence hasn’t been at the peak of its powers in 2021/22 so far.

They should offer City a few gaps they’re likely to exploit, but Liverpool’s attacking forces are red hot and if anyone is to breach City’s backline, it’s a combination of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool were on a run of scoring three goals in five consecutive games across all competitions before they faced Porto, against whom they scored five. Expect goals from both sides in this one.

Our prediction: Liverpool 2-2 Man City (12/1 at bet365).

