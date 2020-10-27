Midtjylland, who already have their backs against the wall in Group D, will be hoping to bounce back from their opening day drubbing at the hands of Atalanta.

Liverpool's confidence is steadily growing as they adjust to life without Virgil van Dijk and Tuesday's fixture represents another golden opportunity for the new look backline to build greater coherence and understanding.

With that terrifying trio upfront and Diogo Jota knocking on the door, Midtjylland will have their hands full all night long.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v FC Midtjylland on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v FC Midtjylland on TV?

Liverpool v FC Midtjylland will take place on Tuesday 27 October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v FC Midtjylland will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this week including Marseille v Man City.

What TV channel is Liverpool v FC Midtjylland on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 HD and Ultimate from 7.15pm.

How to live stream Liverpool v FC Midtjylland online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Liverpool v FC Midtjylland team news

Liverpool: With Alisson returning behind the budding partnership of Fabinho and Joe Gomez, there have been encouraging signs at the back for Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp could receive a further boost with Joel Matip, Naby Keita and Thiago all in contention. Kostas Tsimikas and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remain absent.

FC Midtjylland: The Danes will have to do without Oliver Olsen and Kristian Riis, both of whom are sidelined for the trip to Merseyside.

While a 4-2-3-1 has been the formation of choice for Midtjylland this season, it would be unsurprising change to something a bit more on the defensive side to combat Liverpool's attacking threat.

Our prediction: Liverpool v FC Midtjylland

Liverpool are yet to really hit their straps this season after a couple of close calls on both the domestic and continental front. That being said, you would expect the English champions to brush their Danish opponents aside after Atalanta made light work of them last week.

The Champions League debutants will still be cursing their luck having been lumped in a tricky group, but the prospect of taking on Liverpool at Anfield will be an apt motivator.

The Danes will certainly give their all for the full ninety minutes, but against the might of Klopp's Liverpool, it probably won't be enough.

Our prediction: Liverpool 4 - 0 FC Midtjylland

