The fact Liverpool are once again playing at lunchtime on Saturday after an international break is a further issue for Klopp as his side have a poor record in the 12.30pm slot when returning to domestic action.

Everton will hope to pick up where they left off as they thumped fellow strugglers Bournemouth by three goals to nil at Goodison Park at the start of the month.

It was only the Toffees' second win of the campaign, which leaves them 16th in the Premier League table, although the underlying statistics suggest Sean Dyche's side should have more points on the board.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Everton on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Everton?

Liverpool v Everton will take place on Saturday 21st October 2023.

Liverpool v Everton kick-off time

Liverpool v Everton will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Everton on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 11am.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Liverpool v Everton online

You can watch the match with a discovery+ Premium monthly pass, which includes TNT Sport, without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Liverpool v Everton on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

How to watch Liverpool v Everton in the USA

You can watch Liverpool v Everton live on FuboTV at 7:30am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Liverpool v Everton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Liverpool (3/10) Draw (5/1) Everton (15/2)*

