James Tarkowski's first-half header ensured it was the dream start for new boss Sean Dyche, but the Toffees remain in the relegation zone and with plenty of work to do to avoid the drop.

Everton make the short trip to Anfield buoyed by last weekend's win against Premier League leaders Arsenal.

This season's first meeting between the two teams was a forgettable affair as it ended goalless, while Everton have won just once at Anfield in the league this century.

Jurgen Klopp has guided Liverpool to nine wins in 16 Merseyside derby matches since taking charge in 2015, but his team are also enduring a nightmare campaign.

The Reds are the worst-performing team in the Premier League in this calendar year and their season sunk to a new low when crashing to a 3-0 defeat at Wolves last weekend.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Liverpool v Everton.

When is Liverpool v Everton?

Liverpool v Everton will kick off at 8pm on Monday 13th February 2023.

Liverpool v Everton team news

Liverpool predicted line-up: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Phillips, Robertson; Bajcetic, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Everton predicted line-up: Pickford; Coleman, Tarkowski, Coady, Mykolenko; McNeil, Doucoure, Gueye, Onana, Iwobi; Maupay

Liverpool v Everton prediction

It's difficult to back Liverpool in their current form as their attack looks disjointed, the midfield looks tired and the defence is a shambles.

The Merseyside derby can be a tight affair lacking in goals but the red-hot atmosphere should raise the performance levels of Jurgen Klopp's team.

Everton looked a transformed side against Arsenal and you can guarantee Sean Dyche will have made the most of another week on the training ground to get his ideas across.

Our prediction: Liverpool 1-1 Everton (8/1 at bet365)

Liverpool v Everton odds

bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Liverpool (1/2) Draw (10/3) Everton (11/2)*

