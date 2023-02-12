Liverpool sit 10th in the Premier League table after losing three of their last four games and hopes of a top-four finish are effectively dead in the water.

Anfield stages the 242nd Merseyside derby as Liverpool and Everton meet in a huge clash under the Monday night lights.

Virgil van Dijk and Luis Diaz remain unavailable to Jurgen Klopp, who will be hoping for an improved showing and all three points to kickstart their campaign, although Diogo Jota has returned to training and could make the bench.

Everton make the short trip to the red side of Merseyside on a high following last weekend's victory over league leaders Arsenal.

James Tarkowski's first-half header got the Sean Dyche era off to the perfect start, but the Toffees remain in the relegation zone and in need plenty of points to survive the drop.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Everton on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Everton?

Liverpool v Everton will take place on Monday 13th February 2023.

Liverpool v Everton kick-off time

Liverpool v Everton will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Everton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Liverpool v Everton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Liverpool v Everton odds

Liverpool v Everton prediction

