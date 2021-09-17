What channel is Liverpool v Crystal Palace Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool will hope to set the pace early on in what looks set to be the most fascinating Premier League title race in years.

The Reds welcome Crystal Palace to Anfield knowing that a victory would ramp up the pressure on Manchester United, Chelsea and Everton who are all locked on 10 points alongside Jurgen Klopp’s men, while Man City sit just one point below.

Klopp will expect professional displays from his team against sides they’re expected to beat. Liverpool have already started well on that front with wins over Norwich, Burnley and Leeds so far with a cushion of at least two goals and without conceding.

Crystal Palace will head to Merseyside in buoyant spirits though having started the season in excellent form under Patrick Vieira.

The Eagles defeated 10-man Tottenham 3-0 last weekend as new boy Odsonne Edouard enjoyed a dream debut with two goals despite only coming off the bench in the 84th minute.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about whether you can watch Liverpool v Crystal Palace on TV and online. Plus check out our guide to the Premier League TV schedule for all the fixtures and how to watch.

When is Liverpool v Crystal Palace?

Liverpool v Crystal Palace will take place on Saturday 18th September 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Crystal Palace will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Tottenham v Chelsea at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Crystal Palace on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Liverpool v Crystal Palace online

This game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams’ official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Liverpool v Crystal Palace team news

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matiz, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane.

Crystal Palace predicted XI: Guaita; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; McArthur, Kouyate, Gallagher; Ayew, Edouard, Zaha

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Liverpool v Crystal Palace odds

Our prediction: Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Many would have worried about Crystal Palace before the season but they’re turning out to be real dark horses in the 2021/22 campaign.

They’ve proven their capabilities at both ends of the pitch so far and Vieira appears to be building on Roy Hodgson’s firm foundations.

Going to Anfield is never a pleasant experience for any away team, but don’t expect a walkover victory. Liverpool should come out on top in the end, but Palace could give them a scare.

Our prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Crystal Palace (9/1 at bet365).

