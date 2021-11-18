What channel is Liverpool v Arsenal Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool and Arsenal compete in the showpiece match of the Premier League TV schedule on Saturday evening.

Advertisement

The Reds are wobbling right now with just two wins in their last six Premier League outings and have conceded two goals three times in those games.

Mohamed Salah may be in the form of his life, but costly goals conceded saw West Ham steal a 3-2 victory at the London Stadium in the last top flight clash before the international break.

On the other hand, Arsenal are clicking up through the gears. They are unbeaten in 10 matches, a run that stretches back to a heavy defeat at Man City in August.

The Gunners have tightened up to keep three consecutive clean sheets in all competitions and Emile Smith Rowe is lighting up the league right now with a string of big performances.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Arsenal on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

For more features check out: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Liverpool v Arsenal?

Liverpool v Arsenal will take place on Saturday 20th November 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Arsenal will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Tottenham v Leeds on Sunday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Liverpool v Arsenal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Liverpool v Arsenal team news

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane.

Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Lokonga; Saka, Lacazette, Smith Rowe; Aubameyang.

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Liverpool v Arsenal odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Liverpool (9/20) Draw (15/4) Arsenal (5/1)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Liverpool v Arsenal

This is a juicy one to say the least, and a match where our prediction would’ve been scoffed at towards the start of the season.

Liverpool’s fiery start, their return to frightening form, has been hamstrung by their lack of rigidity at the back, while Arsenal’s ever-strengthening core offers plenty of promise for the future.

Expect goals in this one. Liverpool have more than enough talent to break down any barriers, but can’t seem to shut many teams out right now.

Our prediction: Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal (16/1 at bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.