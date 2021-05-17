What channel is Lincoln v Sunderland League One play-off semi-final match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Sunderland’s third attempt at escaping League One nears its conclusion this month as they enter the play-off semi-finals against a Lincoln City side that has surprised many this term.

Sunderland missed out on the play-offs last season and lost to Charlton in the final the year before that. Their fans are desperate for another date at Wembley but this semi-final won’t be easy.

After all, these sides finished level on points following an arduous 46-game domestic campaign, with Lincoln at one stage looking like a real contender for an automatic promotion spot.

Sunderland beat Lincoln 4-0 at Sincil Bank when these sides met earlier in the campaign but since then the two sides have twice drawn 1-1 – once in the league and again in the Football League Trophy.

Neither side are in particularly good form heading into Wednesday’s game, which means this first leg could well be a tense affair.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Lincoln v Sunderland on TV and online.

When is Lincoln v Sunderland on TV?

Lincoln v Sunderland will take place on Wednesday 19th May 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Lincoln v Sunderland will kick off at 6pm.

The game takes place the day after Oxford United v Blackpool in the other League One play-off semi-final first leg, which kicks off at 6pm on Tuesday.

What TV channel is Lincoln v Sunderland on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 5:30pm.

How to live stream Lincoln v Sunderland online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Lincoln v Sunderland team news

Lincoln: Brennan Johnson played a full 90 minutes against AFC Wimbledon last time out, while Adam Jackson earned 45 minutes off the bench. Both should be fit here.

Anthony Scully and TJ Eyoma also played in that game and continued to prove their fitness, meaning Michael Appleton has plenty of options heading into this clash.

Sunderland: Lee Johnson should be able to welcome Charlie Wyke back into the side and play off Aiden O’Brien. Max Power and Josh Scowen should start in the midfield.

Denver Hume is likely to retain his place at left-back but there is concern central defender Tom Flanagan won’t be fit enough to feature.

Lincoln v Sunderland odds

Our prediction: Lincoln v Sunderland

Lincoln held firm against Sunderland in their last two outings and this clash will likely be more similar to those, rather than the 4-0 stuffing the Black Cats inflicted on Appleton’s men towards the start of the season.

Don’t be surprised if the Imps bomb forward in search of an early goal in this two-legged encounter. They need an advantage to take into the reverse tie at the Stadium of Light this weekend.

Sunderland are favourites to progress to the final but would likely take a draw here in order to be in control on their own patch. And avoiding defeat may well suit the Imps.

Our prediction: Lincoln 1-1 Sunderland (5/1 at bet365)

