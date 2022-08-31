The Red Devils have steadied the ship with victories over Liverpool and Southampton and can burst into the top six with third consecutive victory here.

Manchester United have an opportunity to shelve their early-season crisis when they take on Leicester on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

Erik ten Hag will be delighted to have finally landed the signature of Antony, and will challenge his existing XI to play for their places on Thursday.

Leicester appear to be in free-fall at the moment and the mega-money departure of Wesley Fofana to Chelsea, combined with the potential cut-price sale of Youri Tielemans, spells doom for the Foxes with no time left to replace them.

Brendan Rodgers will continue to do what he can with his squad, but the rot appears to have set in. When that happens, it usually only ends one way.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Leicester v Man Utd?

Leicester v Man Utd will take place on Thursday 1st September 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester v Man Utd will kick off at 8pm.

There's a full round of Premier League on BT Sport this week with all 20 teams in action, including Liverpool v Newcastle on Wednesday.

Leicester v Man Utd team news

Leicester predicted XI: Ward; Castagne, Amartey, Evans, Justin; Tielemans, Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall; Perez, Vardy, Barnes

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Fernandes, Casemiro, Fred; Sancho, Ronaldo, Rashford

What TV channel is Leicester v Man Utd on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £9 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Leicester v Man Utd online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Leicester v Man Utd odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Leicester (12/5) Draw (11/4) Man Utd (21/20)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Our prediction: Leicester v Man Utd

United have an opportunity to build some real favour with their fans with a victory here. It would cap a terrific couple of weeks for the Red Devils on and off the field. Ten Hag needs to build momentum now and Leicester are very much there for the taking.

Our prediction: Leicester 1-2 Man Utd (17/2 at bet365)

