What channel is Leicester v Chelsea Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leicester and Chelsea kick-start the weekend’s Premier League TV schedule with a firecracker showdown live from the King Power Stadium on Saturday lunchtime.

Chelsea sit top of the table with a healthy three-point gap over Manchester City despite drawing with Burnley in their last outing.

The Blues have been without Romelu Lukaku in recent weeks though the Belgian striker has reportedly returned to training ahead of the weekend.

Leicester have struggled to find consistency in 2021/22 so far with a total mixed bag of results leaving them down in 12th ahead of the weekend.

The Foxes will have welcomed the international break following an intense schedule in recent months due to Europa League matches.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Leicester v Chelsea?

Leicester v Chelsea will take place on Saturday 20th November 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester v Chelsea will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Liverpool v Arsenal on Saturday evening.

What TV channel is Leicester v Chelsea on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

How to live stream Leicester v Chelsea online

Leicester v Chelsea team news

Leicester predicted XI: Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Castagne; Ndidi, Soumare; Lookman, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy.

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell; Loftus-Cheek, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi.

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Leicester v Chelsea odds

Our prediction: Leicester v Chelsea

In the unlikely event that Lukaku does feature, he can’t be expected to hit the ground running.

However, Chelsea have found goals running throughout their team with Reece James, Kai Havertz, Jorginho and Hakim Ziyech on the scoresheet across their last few games.

In Jamie Vardy, Leicester always boast a goal threat against any opposition, while the return of Jonny Evans is a very welcome one, but they can’t be expected to fend off the table-toppers here.

Our prediction: Leicester 1-2 Chelsea (17/2 at bet365)

