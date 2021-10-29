What channel is Leicester v Arsenal Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Both Arsenal and Leicester are going into their match at The King Power Stadium this week on good form, which is sure to make the clash one of the more interesting fixtures of the Premier League TV schedule.

Arsenal, in particular, is on a roll, recovering from their 5-0 humbling against Manchester City with a recent eight-match unbeaten streak, including two back-to-back wins across all cups.

Leicester will be the Gunners’ biggest challenge since City however, with Brendan Rogers’ side also winning back-to-back Premier League games – against Manchester United and Brentford no less.

However the Foxes have struggled to keep a clean sheet recently, conceding on 15 occasions so far – so this is where Arsenal’s newfound confidence and goal success could make a big difference.

Leicester and Arsenal are currently neck-and-neck on the Premier League table, with the Foxes only just coming out on top at 9th place on goal difference, so this match will be an opportunity for both sides to advance from the mid-table and break into European places.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Leicester v Arsenal?

Leicester v Arsenal will take place on Saturday 30th October 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester v Arsenal will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Tottenham v Man Utd at 5:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Leicester v Arsenal on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

How to live stream Leicester v Arsenal online

Leicester v Arsenal team news

Leicester predicted XI: Schmeichel; Soyuncu, Evans, Amartey; Castagne, Tielemans, Soumare, Pereira; Maddison; Vardy, Iheanacho

Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares; Partey, Lokonga, Lacazette; Saka, Rowe, Aubameyang

Leicester v Arsenal odds

Our prediction: Leicester v Arsenal

It’s going to be a close one, with both sides putting in prolific performances lately and achieving impressive unbeaten streaks.

Leicester’s inability to keep a clean sheet recently and Arsenal’s return to form means at least one goal for the Gunners is likely.

However Leicester has also been gaining momentum and are going to represent Arsenal’s biggest challenge for some time – so a close draw with both teams continuing their unbeaten runs would make for an interesting result.

Our prediction: Leicester 1-1 Arsenal (6/1 at bet365)

